Volunteers weatherize area home

Rochelle Dean,

Barnwell, SC (WOLO) —A house that has been a home to more than thirty foster children is now more energy efficient thanks to SCE&G  volunteers.

Thursday morning crews completed several projects at Lillian Davenport’s home in Batesburg.
volunteers replaced windows, installed low-flow shower heads, and fixed leaks in the duct work.
the South Carolina office of economic opportunity and the Aiken-Barnwell Counties community action agency also took part in today’s event.

