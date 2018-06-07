Volunteers weatherize area home

Barnwell, SC (WOLO) —A house that has been a home to more than thirty foster children is now more energy efficient thanks to SCE&G volunteers.

Thursday morning crews completed several projects at Lillian Davenport’s home in Batesburg.

volunteers replaced windows, installed low-flow shower heads, and fixed leaks in the duct work.

the South Carolina office of economic opportunity and the Aiken-Barnwell Counties community action agency also took part in today’s event.