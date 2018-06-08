A’ja Wilson scores in double figures for seventh-straight game Friday

LAS VEGAS, NV —The Las Vegas Aces (1-6) cut a 18-point second-half deficit to four, Friday afternoon, but they couldn’t quite get over the hump, as they dropped an 87-83 decision to the Atlanta Dream (4-3).

Former Gamecock A’ja Wilson scored in double figures (20) for the seventh straight game and scored 20 or more points (20) for the fifth straight game.

“I think every game we’ve played we have shown we’re capable of winning,” Wilson said Friday. “We have to keep pushing, keep pushing through, breaking that wall. But honestly like I said, we have all the pieces to the puzzle. We have to come together and we’re still learning each other, still young, and missing a few players. For us to just come out and get to where we are, its not the best feeling because we’re still losing, but at the same time we’re learning and that’s what’s really good about it.”

The Aces now face the Mercury Sunday.