Anthony Bourdain dies at 61 in apparent suicide, CNN says

ABC NEWS (WOLO) – Celebrity chef, longtime television personality and storyteller Anthony Bourdain has died in an apparent suicide, according to CNN. He was 61.

CNN confirmed his death in a statement posted to Twitter on Friday.

“It is with extraordinary sadness we can confirm the death of our friend and colleague, Anthony Bourdain,” the network said. “His love of great adventure, new friends, fine food and drink and the remarkable stories of the world made him a unique storyteller. His talents never ceased to amaze us and we will miss him very much. Our thoughts and prayers are with his daughter and family at this incredibly difficult time.”

CNN has aired Bourdain’s show “Parts Unknown,” which featured cuisines and stories from around the world.

