Circle K Armed Robbery Caught on Camera

Rochelle Dean,

Richland County, SC (WOLO) —Take a good look. If you recognize this man the Richland County Sheriff’s Office would like to speak with you. This surveillance video recently released shows a suspect accused of holding up a circle-k in Richland County.

According to investigators, the fugitive aimed a gun at the employee while stealing cash and cigarettes from the gas station on Broad River Road early Saturday morning.

When another customer came into the business,  the suspect made the victim lay on the floor. No injuries were reported. If you have any information that can help you’re urged to call crimestoppers at 1888-CRIME-SC.

Share

Related

EXCLUSIVE: Victim shot by off duty FBI agent speak...
Volunteers weatherize area home
Larger planes between Dallas and Columbia
Airlines face sky high ticket prices this travel s...

To get alerts for breaking news, download the ABC Columbia News App for iPhone or Android