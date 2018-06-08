Circle K Armed Robbery Caught on Camera

Richland County, SC (WOLO) —Take a good look. If you recognize this man the Richland County Sheriff’s Office would like to speak with you. This surveillance video recently released shows a suspect accused of holding up a circle-k in Richland County.

According to investigators, the fugitive aimed a gun at the employee while stealing cash and cigarettes from the gas station on Broad River Road early Saturday morning.

When another customer came into the business, the suspect made the victim lay on the floor. No injuries were reported. If you have any information that can help you’re urged to call crimestoppers at 1888-CRIME-SC.