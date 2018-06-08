Clemson DL transfer commits to South Carolina

Mike Gillespie,

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO) — The weekend festivities can start early for Will Muschamp.

USC’s football coach and the Gamecocks received a commitment from Clemson defensive line transfer Josh Belk Friday night. He announced the decision on twitter.

Belk was a four-star prospect out of Lewisville High School, who enrolled at Clemson in January but was granted a release from Dabo Swinney and Clemson earlier this spring.

Belk will provide a tremendous boost to the defensive line this season, but it’s still unclear whether he’ll have to sit out this season because of transfer rules.

Share

Related

Clemson to face Mississippi State at Never Forget ...
Gamecocks’ Kotsar playing in international c...
Clemson competing in second-annual Cayman Islands ...
School-record 10 Gamecocks selected in MLB Draft

To get alerts for breaking news, download the ABC Columbia News App for iPhone or Android