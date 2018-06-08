Clemson DL transfer commits to South Carolina

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO) — The weekend festivities can start early for Will Muschamp.

USC’s football coach and the Gamecocks received a commitment from Clemson defensive line transfer Josh Belk Friday night. He announced the decision on twitter.

Belk was a four-star prospect out of Lewisville High School, who enrolled at Clemson in January but was granted a release from Dabo Swinney and Clemson earlier this spring.

Belk will provide a tremendous boost to the defensive line this season, but it’s still unclear whether he’ll have to sit out this season because of transfer rules.