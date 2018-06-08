Clemson to face Mississippi State at Never Forget Tribute Classic

CLEMSON, S.C. — Clemson University men’s basketball will take on Southeastern Conference foe Mississippi State as part of the third annual Never Forget Tribute Classic on Saturday, Dec. 8 at Prudential Center in Newark, New Jersey.

“We are very honored to play in such a meaningful event as the Never Forget Tribute Classic,” said head coach Brad Brownell. “It will be a great challenge as Coach Howland has once again put together a very talented and disciplined team. As a preseason top 25 matchup, this game will prepare us well for the rigors of the ACC.”

Mississippi State narrowly missed the NCAA Tournament and advanced to the NIT semifinals last season as part of a 25-win campaign in 2017-18. The Bulldogs return all five starters that accounted for 87.3 percent of scoring and 78.3 percent of rebounding. The Bulldogs finished seventh in the SEC at 9-9.

Former Tiger Tanner Smith is now a member of head coach Ben Howland’s staff as the director of operations. Smith was a member of the Tiger basketball program from 2008-12.

Clemson is 3-0 all-time against the Bulldogs with the last meeting coming in the 2007-08 season, which turned out to be an 84-82 road victory for the Tigers.

The Never Forget Tribute Classic will again partner with the Families of Freedom Scholarship Fund in support of the education of children of the victims of theSeptember 11 terrorist attacks.

Established within one week of September 11, 2001, the Families of Freedom Scholarship Fund provides education assistance for postsecondary study to financially needy dependents of the people killed or permanently disabled in the terrorist attacks. The Fund has already delivered millions of dollars in scholarship support, and will continue to offer education assistance through the year 2030, ultimately delivering more than $100 million to affected family members. For more information, visit FamiliesofFreedom.org.

Tip time, television information and full event lineup will be announced at a later date.