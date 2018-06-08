Gloria Williams sentenced to 18 years in Kamiyah Mobley kidnapping

JACKSONVILE, FL (First Coast News) – A Duval County Circuit Court judge has sentenced Gloria Williams to 18 years in prison for the kidnapping of Kamiyah Mobley.

Friday’s pronouncement of sentence will be brief; there are no more legal arguments to be made, no testimony pending.

All that’s left is for Circuit Judge Marianne Aho to pronounce the punishment she believes accords with the crime. Williams, who pleaded guilty in February to kidnapping and interference with custody, faces up to 22 years in prison as part of that plea deal.

The judge’s decision comes a month after the final sentence hearing. On May 4, at the end of two days of testimony, the judge said she wanted to take her time before she issued a sentence.

“This is a very unusual case,” Aho said, “and I’m going to take my time considering everything that has been presented to the court to make sure that I am as thorough as possible.”

The July 10, 1998 kidnapping rocked Jacksonville, and ultimately forced changes in hospital procedures around the country. But even after 19 years, the case of Baby Kamiyah continues to fascinate. The girl raised in South Carolina as Alexis Manigo appeared in March on a contentious episode of “Iyanla: Fix My Life,” a show on Oprah Winfrey’s OWN Network. Williams’ two-day sentence hearing was livestreamed on the Internet, and drew reporters from South Carolina and New York. A screenplay writer who is working on a Kamiyah Mobley story for the Lifetime Channel attends every hearing.