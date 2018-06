Good Morning Curtis: Boys and Girls Clubs of the Midlands

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO)– Curtis Wilson, Co-anchor of Good Morning Columbia, visited the Boys and Girls Clubs of the Midlands at 500 Gracern Road.

Curtis spoke with the staff to see how they mentor the kids through exercises to overcome bullying, promote scholastic achievement, and to encourage the kids of today to become the leaders of tomorrow.

Join us each weekday from 5am-7am on Good Morning Columbia.