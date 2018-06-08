John Warren meets with potential voters before SC gubernatorial primaries

Jacqueline Lawson,

Columbia, S.C. (WOLO) – Today Republican candidate for Governor John Warren was in Chapin for a breakfast meet and greet.

Warren met with potential voters and shared his message with the state saying, “They’re tired of career politicians, government insiders not representing the taxpayer. They want a businessman. They want a conservative. They want a Marine to go to Columbia and fight for them.”

Warren faces incumbent Governor Henry McMaster and Catherine Templeton, Yancey McGill and Lt. Governor Kevin Bryant.

 

Share

Related

Riverbanks Zoo moves baby sea turtles into new exh...
Search continues for missing Columbia man
Food truck Friday with CPD
President Trump attends G7 summit

To get alerts for breaking news, download the ABC Columbia News App for iPhone or Android