John Warren meets with potential voters before SC gubernatorial primaries

Columbia, S.C. (WOLO) – Today Republican candidate for Governor John Warren was in Chapin for a breakfast meet and greet.

Warren met with potential voters and shared his message with the state saying, “They’re tired of career politicians, government insiders not representing the taxpayer. They want a businessman. They want a conservative. They want a Marine to go to Columbia and fight for them.”

Warren faces incumbent Governor Henry McMaster and Catherine Templeton, Yancey McGill and Lt. Governor Kevin Bryant.