Kershaw citizen tip leads to meth seizure and arrests

Kershaw County, S.C. (WOLO) – Kershaw County Sheriff’s Office narcotics investigators arrested 3 people during a drug bust in Kershaw County this morning.

Terri Watts, 32, James Grimball, 49, and Michael Brass, 35, were all arrested after a citizen gave a tip to the KCSO.

According to Kershaw County Chief Deputy Jack Rushing, at approximately 8:30 this morning while Kershaw County Sheriff Jim Matthews was fueling his patrol vehicle, a citizen stopped and informed him that he had seena man that was passed out in a black SUV and two other individuals also in theSUV, who looked like they were in the process of using drugs at the BP station on US1 in Lugoff.

Sheriff Matthews radioed this information to patrol units in the are a. A shorttime later Sheriff Matthews and patrol units arrived at the BP station andobserved a black GMC SUV, occupied by two white males who were lateridentified as Grimball and Brass, parked at one of the gas pumps. Deputieswere soon joined by two narcotics investigators.

While investigators were talking with Grimball and Brass, Watts who was the driver of the SUV, came out of the store. A K9 unit was brought to the sceneand alerted on the vehicle. During questioning and a search deputies located methamphetamine which Grimball claimed was his. A criminal check on all three revealed that Brass was wanted on a probation violation.

Investigators found approximately 2 ounces of methamphetamine and a bag containing 12 ecstasy tablets.

All three individuals were transported to the Kershaw County DetentionCenter where they remain pending a bond hearing.