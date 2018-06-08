Mother and son arrested in connection with Newberry County stabbing

Jacqueline Lawson,

Newberry County, S.C. (WOLO) – A mother and son face attempted murder charges after an incident near Lake Muarry that happened Wednesday night (6/6).

Officials say they have arrested Matthew Jackson, 28, for attempted murder after a daylong manhunt. Officials say Jackson stabbed a man after an argument. The victim was taken to the hospital with injuries.

Jackson’s mother Sheila Jackson, 48, was also arrested for helping the son escape the scene of the crime.

 

