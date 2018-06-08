Newberry Deputies Arrest 2 Suspects in an Attempted Murder Case

NEWBERRY, S.C. (WOLO) – Newberry County Deputies have arrested suspect Matthew Jackson, 28, for attempted murder after a day long manhunt.

Deputies say they received a tip that Jackson was hiding in Sumter and worked with Sumter authorities to capture him early this morning.

Authorities also arrested Jackson’s mother, Sheila Jackson Norton, 48, who they say was at the scene of the crime and helped Jackson escape.

Newberry County Deputies have arrested Matthew Jackson for attempted murder. Newberry County Sheriff's Office

Newberry Deputies also arrested Jackson's mother, Sheila Jackson Norton for helping her son escape the crime scene. Newberry County Sheriff's Office



According to officials, Jackson and Norton were arguing with the victim and other people at the SCE&G Boating Ramp and Park, when Jackson stabbed the victim several times, while Norton attempted to hit one of the witnesses with a vehicle.

Officers say Jackson will be sent back to Newberry for a bond hearing later this morning.