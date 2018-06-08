SC Emergency Officials making sure State is prepared for Hurricane Season

Crysty Vaughan,

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– State emergency officials are making sure South Carolina is prepared should a major hurricane hit our coast.
On Thursday, South Carolina Emergency Management and the SC Highway Patrol and SC DOT conducted a lane reversal exercise along I-77  and I-26. Traffic was not affected.
The exercise simulates evacuation routes in the event of a major storm.

Hurricane season started June 1 and runs through November 30th.

 

