Columbia police seek man wanted for domestic violence, assault & battery charges

COLUMBIA,SC (WOLO)- A man wanted for domestic violence will now face an additional charge for assaulting another woman.

Officers say when Floyd Gholson,39, is found he will be charged with Assault and Battery of a High and Aggravated Nature after he allegedly punched a female in the face on June 5th on James Street.

After the assault, the victim fell backwards, causing her head to hit concrete, police say. She remains in the hospital for the serious injuries.

Gholson is also accused of assaulting a female acquaintance multiple times in the face and body while at an Elmwood Avenue home on June 6, 2018.

After the incident, the victim fell face forward on the ground. At one point, Gholson is accused of pointing a gun at her while making threats.

Anyone with information is urged to call Crimestoppers 1-888-CRIME-SC.