Fireflies edge GreenJackets, 2-1 in walk-off fashion

COLUMBIA, SC – A crowd of 4,179 fans erupted when Quinn Brodey drew a 10-pitch walk with the bases loaded in the bottom of the 10th. The Fireflies won in walk-off fashion, 2-1, over the GreenJackets in a thriller at Spirit Communications Park. The road to extra innings would not have been possible without the performance of Columbia’s starter David Peterson. The lefty posted a career high in both innings (eight) and strikeouts (ten) on Saturday night.

The Fireflies and GreenJackets entered the bottom 10th frame tied, 1-1. Ali Sanchez started the frame at second base, per minor league baseball’s extra-inning rule. Jeremy Vasquez singled and then Augusta’s manager Jolbert Cabrera intentionally walked Matt Winaker. With the bases loaded, Brodey battled with relief pitcher Olbis Parra. The 22-year-old fouled off six pitches during a 10-pitch at-bat, which resulted in a walk that plated Sanchez for the game winner.

Peterson’s ninth start of the year was one of the best outings of his professional career. In addition to a 10-strikeout performance, the 22-year-old did not allow a walk. Over his last 31.2 innings on the hill, Peterson has not issued one free pass. The southpaw’s eight innings was the longest outing by a Firefly this season. He tossed 95 pitches and 70 of them were for strikes. Trey Cobb (W, 2-0) was also impressive out of the bullpen. The righty pitched the final two frames, allowed zero runs, and recorded two strikeouts.

The home team’s first run came in the fifth inning. Blake Tiberi sparked the frame with a one-out single. Sanchez smashed a double into left-center field and tied the game (Tiberi scored from first). Sanchez finished the evening with three hits and has five total in this series.

The Fireflies swallowed some chances to score throughout the game. Edgardo Fermin was thrown out at the plate in the second inning and Brodey also was tagged out at home in the fourth. In the seventh and eighth, Vasquez and Fermin each grounded into inning-ending double plays. Columbia ultimately left 14 runners on base, but managed to pull out the victory.

Raphael Gladu extended his incredible hitting streak to 23 games with a single in the seventh stanza. This is the third-longest active streak in professional baseball and continues to be the longest in team history.

Columbia aims for the series sweep on Sunday afternoon at Spirit Communications Park. First pitch is scheduled for 2:05 p.m. and you can listen to the action starting at 1:45 on FOX SPORTS Radio 1400 AM and columbiafireflies.com. RHP Chris Viall (1-3, 3.86) is slated to start on the mound for the Fireflies. Augusta counters with LHP Joey Marciano (4-1, 1.94).

Story by: Columbia Fireflies