Gamecocks open Super Regional series against Arkansas Saturday night

COLUMBIA, S.C. — The Gamecocks make their 13th trip to the NCAA Super Regionals this weekend, facing No. 5 Arkansas in the Fayetteville Super Regional. The best-of-three series starts on Saturday, June 9 at 6:30 p.m. EDT (5:30 p.m. CDT). The series continues on Sunday, June 10 at 3 p.m. EDT (2 p.m. CDT). The if necessary third game will take place on Monday, June 11 at 7 p.m. EDT (6 p.m. CDT).

Saturday’s game will be televised on ESPN2 while Sunday and Monday’s contests will be on ESPN with Dave Neal, Ben McDonald and Chris Burke on the call. Every game will be on the IMG Gamecock Radio Network with Derek Scott and Tommy Moody on the call.

The Gamecocks swept through the Greenville Regional this past weekend, defeating Ohio State, host East Carolina and UNC Wilmington to advance to Super Regional action.