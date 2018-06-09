Justify becomes 13th horse to win Triple Crown

Justify has won the Triple Crown after winning the 150th Belmont Stakes on Saturday.

The dream is now a reality! Justify has won the #TripleCrown! pic.twitter.com/I3Tn4pBM1M — NBC Sports (@NBCSports) June 9, 2018

Justify won the Belmont Stakes starting from the rail; the last Triple Crown from the rail at Belmont was Secretariat, 45 years ago to the day on Saturday.

Justify is the 13th horse to earn the Triple Crown, but just the second horse to win it undefeated. Justify beat nine other horses to win — more competition than any Triple Crown winner has even beaten in the Belmont. Justify has defeated 35 horses across the Kentucky Derby, Preakness and Belmont.

Bob Baffert, Justify’s trainer, joins “Sunny Jim” Fitzsimmons as the only trainers to win the Triple Crown twice. “Sunny Jim” won in 1930 with Gallant Fox and in 1935 with Omaha. Baffert won in 2015 with American Pharoah.

It was Baffert’s fifth attempt to win the Triple Crown — three more than any other trainer.