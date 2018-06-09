Prostitution sting leads to 8 arrests in North Charleston

The North Charleston Police Department S.P.E.E.D. Team says it conducted a Prostitution Enforcement Operation on June 6th after recent complaints.

Officers say they focused their efforts around Rivers Avenue, Remount Road, the Ten Mile Hill community, and the Chicora-Cherokee Community.

During the operation, eight women were arrested on prostitution charges: April Dawn West, Darlene Barbee, Christina Dahlman, Elizabeth Ann Bevis, Karen Lee Slaughter, Tafney Brown, Tiffany D. Archie, and Leslie Cheln Bolton.