REACTION: Mark Kingston, Gamecocks after Super Regional loss to Arkansas

Click the video to watch Gamecock baseball coach Mark Kingston, pitcher Adam Hill and shortstop LT Tolbert’s comments after Carolina’s 9-3 loss to the Arkansas Razorbacks in game one of the Super Regionals in Fayetteville, Arkansas. The Gamecocks must now win game two Sunday at 3 p.m. to keep its season alive.

VIDEO COURTESY: KATV