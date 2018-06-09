Uber wants to gauge drunkenness before picking you up

(WOLO) – Uber may soon be able to tell if you’ve had too much to drink using artificial intelligence.

The ridesharing app has published a patent application to identify drunk passengers. It describes an algorithm that will weigh a variety of factors like typos, how precisely a user clicks, walking speed, and the time of day.

Uber plans to use that technology to better tailor its rides, either by warning drivers or matching them with drivers with relevant experience or training.