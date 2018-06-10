Body Found by Kayakers Identified as Missing Columbia Man

RICHLAND COUNTY, SC (WOLO)-The body found by kayakers along the bank of the Broad River has been identified as a missing Columbia man.

Richland County Coroner Gary Watts identified the victim as 24-year-old Charlie Thomas Nguyen.

Watts said Nguyen was transported to Palmetto Health Richland Memorial Hospital where positive identification was made and an autopsy was performed this morning. The autopsy indicated that the cause of death was due to probable drowning.

Nguyen had been reported missing on May 30, 2018.

The body was found by kayakers and was recovered by members of the Richland County Sheriff’s Department Dive Team and the Columbia Fire Department Saturday afternoon shortly after it was discovered.

The Columbia Police Department is investigating.