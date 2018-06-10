Fireflies sweep GreenJackets Sunday

COLUMBIA, SC – The Fireflies blanked the GreenJackets 4-0 on Sunday afternoon at Spirit Communications Park. It’s the second shut-out victory and second series sweep for the club this season. Chris Viall was impressive on the mound through 5.1 innings. The righty allowed just two hits, issued zero walks, and struck out four batters.

Columbia scored one run in four straight innings from the fourth to the seventh. Jeremy Vasquez led off the fourth with his team-leading 12th double of the season. After Matt Winaker popped out, Scott Manea walked. Vasquez moved to third base and Manea advanced to second on a passed ball. Following Quinn Brodey‘s groundout, Rigoberto Terrazas singled into right-field and scored Vasuqez. Manea also attempted to score, but was thrown out at the plate to end the inning.

Hansel Moreno‘s speed was on full display in the fifth frame. The 21-year-old struck a ball down the left-field line and legged out a triple just before third baseman Jacob Gonzalez‘s tag. Moreno scored on Edgardo Fermin‘s sacrifice fly. Terrazas drove in the third run of the game in the sixth. He drilled a line drive off of shortstop Manuel Geraldo‘s glove, the ball landed in the outfield, and Winaker scored. The icing on the cake came from Fermin during the seventh. The 20-year-old blasted his fourth home run of the season.

Yeizo Campos (S, 1) picked up right where Viall (W, 2-3) left off on the mound. Campos entered the game with one out in the sixth inning and induced an inning-ending double play. The 22-year-old pitched the rest of the game and finished with 3.2 innings. He’s allowed only two earned runs over 17.2 innings so far this season.

The offense came to life in the sweep over Augusta. Four Fireflies recorded two-hit games on Sunday: Moreno, Terrazas, Winaker, and Ali Sanchez . Sanchez put together three multi-hit games in this series. The squad tallied 10 or more hits in two of the three contests against the GreenJackets over the weekend.

Raphael Gladu‘s magical 23-game hit streak ended on Sunday. The Canadian was hitless in four at-bats. This is the longest hitting streak in Fireflies franchise history.

Columbia begins a seven-game road trip on Monday night in Lexington, Kentucky. The Fireflies battles the Legends in a four-game series at Whitaker Bank Ballpark. First pitch is slated for 7:05 p.m. on Monday and you can listen to the action starting at 6:45 p.m. on FOX SPORTS Radio 1400 AM or columbiafireflies.com. LHP Jake Simon (0-4, 3.13) makes the start for Columbia.

Story by: Columbia Fireflies