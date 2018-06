Former Gamecock Christian Walker recalled from Reno Sunday

RENO, NV (WOLO) — Gamecock great Christian Walker was recapped from Triple-A Reno Sunday, one day after hitting his second home run in as many games for the Aces.

Walker will be used as a bench player for the Diamondbacks.

So far, with Arizona, he’s had two hits in 16 at-bats, including a solo home run against the Dodgers on May 1.