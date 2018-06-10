Male Body recovered from Broad River

COLUMBIA,SC (WOLO)- The Richland County Coroner says the male body that was recovered from Broad River Saturday afternoon could be one of two people who were reported missing in May.

“There was a missing persons report made on one individual,” coroner Gary Watts said. From what we’ve heard there were two people over the period of last week to two weeks that have potentially gone missing in the river. Only one official report has been made from my understanding.”

Watts says crews were able to recover the body at 4:00pm after kayakers found the body.

An autopsy has been scheduled for Sunday.