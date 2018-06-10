REACTION: Mark Kingston on USC’s game two win over Arkansas Sunday Jun 10, 2018 11:02 PM EDT Mike Gillespie, Click the video to watch USC baseball coach Mark Kingston’s comments after the Gamecocks’ 8-5 win over Arkansas in Super Regional game two Sunday. VIDEO COURTESY: KATV ShareFacebookTwitterPinterestEmailMoreRelated REACTION: USC players after win over Arkansas Sund... Gamecocks wallop Arkansas to force deciding Super ... REACTION: Mark Kingston, Gamecocks after Super Reg... Gamecocks drop first game of Super Regional series...