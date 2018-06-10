South Carolina coroners say 3 die in 2 motorcycle crashes

KERSHAW COUNTY,SC (AP)- Two people were killed after being thrown off a motorcycle in Kershaw county Saturday afternoon.

Kershaw County Coroner David West says neither rider was wearing a helmet as they headed toward Kershaw on Saturday afternoon. West says dead are 31-year-old Melvin Hopkins of Heath Springs and his passenger, 27-year-old Courtney Michele Lloyd of Kershaw.

The South Carolina Highway Patrol is investigating the crash.

Aiken County Coroner Tim Carlton says another motorcyclist was killed near Burnettown on Saturday night.Carlton says 35-year-old Koran Sapp of Aiken was killed when his motorcycle slammed into a Chevy Tahoe making a left turn. Sapp was ejected from the motorcycle and pronounced dead at the scene.