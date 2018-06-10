Two Dead after motorcycle crash in Kershaw County

KERSHAW COUNTY,SC (WOLO)- Two people were killed after being thrown off a motorcycle in Kershaw county Saturday afternoon.

The wreck happened at the intersection of SC Highway 341 and Lockhart road around 4pm.

Troopers say the a Chevrolet pickup truck was traveling east on Lockhart road and stopped at the intersection on Highway 341. When the truck was crossing, a Honda motorcycle traveling North on the highway crashed into the side on the truck.

Both the driver and passenger on the motorcycle were ejected and died on scene, troopers say.

This crash remains under investigation by the South Carolina Highway Patrol.