Fireflies lose rain-shortended game at Lexington

LEXINGTON, KY – Columbia dropped its series-opener in Lexington, 3-0, on Monday night. The game was called in the eighth inning at 10:03 ET after a 30-minute rain delay. The Fireflies’ three-game win streak was snapped.

Both of Lexington’s runs in the second and third innings scored on wild pitches. Outside of those two missteps, Fireflies starter Briam Compusano (L, 1-1) was particularly solid. The righty, who was added to the roster to make the spot start on Monday, scattered just four hits over four innings and struck out four.

The following three frames were shut-out innings of work for Columbia (31-30) reliever Darwin Ramos. The Venezuelan righty surrendered just two hits and struck out three in arguably his best outing out of the pen in 2018.

Lexington (34-29) pulled ahead, 3-0, when Dennicher Carrasco ripped his seventh home run of the season in the eighth. Just moments later, at 9:33 ET, the rain started falling and the umpires called for the tarp. The game was called with one out in the bottom of the eighth.

Hansel Moreno collected two more hits on Monday and has now hit safely in four straight.

Columbia and Lexington battle in the second game of the series on Tuesday at 7:05 ET from Whitaker Bank Ballpark. The Fireflies are expected to throw righty Tony Dibrell (2-2, 3.79) on the mound to face Legends right-hander Janser Lara (1-3, 3.57).

You can listen to the action on FOX Sports Radio 1400 AM, ColumbiaFireflies.com and the TuneIn Radio app starting at 6:45 p.m.