Former Hilton Head golf course employee convicted for stealing thousands

Beaufort, SC. (WOLO) A woman the Fourteenth Judicial Circuit court convicted of stealing tens of thousands of dollars while working for a company that was in charge of overseeing four golf courses where she served as a financial officer. Authorities say, 39 year old Heather Davis has been found guilty of 3 counts of breach of trust for the thefts and has been sentenced to serve four years in prison, followed by 5 years of probation.

Assistant Solicitor Francine Norz released a brief statement concerning the case saying, ” This defendant completely violated her position of trust by pocketing tens of thousands of dollars over the course of six years.”

According to authorities, a forensic audit showed Davis made unauthorized adjustments to members accounts and took those adjusted amounts of money from daily golf club cash collection. According to Norz, the incidents took place while Davis was working for the Heritage Golf Group that overseas Palmetto Hall, Port Royal, Shipyard and Hilton Head Plantations.

Besides the time Davis will now have to serve, she has also been ordered to repay $65,000 in restitution.