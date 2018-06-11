Free summer meals program

Columbia, SC (WOLO) — It’s summer and while most kids are out having fun in the sun, some are wondering where their next meal is coming from. The Columbia Housing Authority is hoping to change that with their Summer Free Food Service Program.

The goal of the organization is to make sure area children from low income families who may not have access to a nutritious meal when school is out, can eat free of charge. The program caters to all children ages 18 and under. Keep in mind, the food is offered on a first come, first serve basis Monday through Friday.

The free meals program started today, Monday June 11th, and will run through August 3rd.

The locations and times are as follows:

Hammond Village – Monday through Friday from 12:30 p.m. – 1:30 p.m.

through from Allen-Benedict Court – Monday through Friday from 12 p.m. – 1 p.m.

through from Bayberry Mews – Monday through Friday from 12:30 p.m. – 1:30 p.m.

through from Latimer Manor – Monday through Friday from 12 p.m. – 1 p.m.

through from The Reserves – Monday through Friday from 12:30 p.m. – 1:30 p.m.

through from The Village at Rivers Edge – Monday through Friday from 12:30 p.m. – 1:30 p.m.

through from Capital Heights – Monday through Friday from 12 p.m. – 1 p.m.