Gamecocks face Arkansas Monday with CWS trip on the line

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — The Gamecocks will face No. 5 Arkansas this afternoon (Sunday, June 10) in the third and deciding game of the Fayetteville Super Regional. The Gamecocks and Razorbacks play at 7 p.m. EDT (6 p.m. CDT) with the game televised on ESPN2.

NOTABLES

South Carolina forced a deciding third game of the Fayetteville Regional after defeating No. 5 Arkansas, 8-5, on Sunday afternoon. The Gamecocks scored five runs in the bottom of the fifth inning, highlighted by LT Tolbert’s grand slam.

Carolina has three grand slams this season, two of them coming off the bat of Tolbert. Both of his grand slams have been against Arkansas. He also had a grand slam against the Razorbacks in the SEC Tournament on May 23.

Cody Morris picked up his ninth win of the season on Sunday , striking out four in five innings of work. Morris is 3-0 with a 0.68 ERA and 28 strikeouts in 26.1 innings pitched in his last four starts.

Carolina will play a deciding third game of a Super Regional for the seventh time in program history. The Gamecocks are 1-5 in game three, defeating Miami (Fla.) 6-4 in the 2002 Columbia Super Regional.

This will be the first game three of a Super Regional for the Gamecocks since 2013, when Carolina fell to North Carolina 5-4 in the third game in Chapel Hill.

Saywer Bridges earned his fifth save of the season in Sunday’s win, pitching a career high 3.1 innings and striking out four Razorbacks. On the season, Bridges is 2-1 with a 1.35 ERA.

The Gamecocks have yet to announce a starting pitcher. Carolina will choose from a pair of freshmen – Logan Chpaman and Carmen Mlodzinski. Mlodzinski earned the win in the championship game of the Greenville Regional against UNC Wilmington. Chapman made the start against Arkansas on April 12, striking out a pair in four innings in a no-decision, a game Carolina went on to win 3-2.

Arkansas will go with redshirt sophomore Isaiah Campbell on the mound. Campbell allowed only two hits and struck out a batter in earning a win on April 14 against the Gamecocks.