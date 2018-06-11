Gamecocks hire new men’s golf assistant

COLUMBIA, S.C. — South Carolina men’s golf head coach Bill McDonald announced the newest addition to his staff on Monday afternoon, with the hiring of Ben Dietrich as assistant coach. He’ll be replacing Jake Amos, who recently accepted a position as associate head coach at East Tennessee State after two seasons at Carolina.

“Ben epitomizes everything we stand for as a golf program,” McDonald said. “He’s a natural leader with a great heart for serving others. What he lacks for in experience will certainly be made up for with his enthusiasm and work ethic. Ben is focused, organized and very detail oriented. I very much look forward to working with him.”

The Bluffton, S.C., native wrapped a successful five-year career in Garnet and Black recently in the spring at the NCAA Bryan Regional, helping the Gamecocks to a 7th place finish. Dietrich played in 30 career events at South Carolina, posting a career scoring average of 73.89 in 87 rounds played. He finished his career with six top-20 finishes and two top-10 performances.

“It’s impossible to put into words how excited I am for this opportunity to begin my coaching career at the University of South Carolina,” said Dietrich. “I’d like to thank coach McDonald not only for this amazing opportunity but also for being a great mentor during my time as a student-athlete in Columbia. He has always had the players best interests at heart and helps each and every one of them grow not only as a golfer, but also as a person – a trend I look forward to helping continue. I tell people all the time that they won’t find anyone who loves Gamecock golf more than I do, so needless to say, I am thrilled to be a part of this program moving forward. I can’t wait to help our players attain their goals and reach their dreams.”

Dietrich also excelled off the course for the Gamecocks as a four-time SEC Community Service Team member and a 2017 Srixon/Cleveland Golf All-American Scholar. He graduated in May with a degree in hospitality management.

