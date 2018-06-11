Gun seized from student at Orangeburg County elementary school

Orangeburg County, S.C. (WOLO) – The Orangeburg County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a report of a weapon reported on an Orangeburg Consolidated School District 4 campus.

Investigators say on Monday morning a handgun was reportedly located after witnesses said a student was showing off a .25 caliber handgun at Edisto Elementary School.

The weapon was seized and found to be unloaded.

No one was harmed during the incident.

This is believed to be isolated and no threat exists at the school at this time.

Authorities at both the OCSO and the OCSD4 are still investigating the incident.

No charges have been made as of late Monday.