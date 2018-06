IHOP is now IHOb; restaurant changes focus

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO) – Last week IHOP, the International House of Pancakes, tweeted that it was changing its name to IHOb.

Social media was buzzing after the cryptic announcement. Monday (6/11), the restaurant chain finally revealed the mystery the “b” stands for: burgers.

The restaurant said the name change is only a temporary marketing campaign designed to remind people that they don’t just serve breakfast.