Jesus statue gets new home

Lexington, SC (WOLO) — A statue of Jesus being removed from a Midlands church will have a new home.

Red Bank Baptist church Pastor Jeff Wright says the statue will be moved to a local church but would not specify where.

According to multiple reports the statue along with sculptures depicting the life of Jesus were deemed quote, “catholic in nature by the Church’s congregation.”

Pastor Wright told ABC Columbia last week that Catholicism had nothing to do with the decision.