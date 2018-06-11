Jesus statue gets new home

Rochelle Dean,

Lexington, SC (WOLO) — A statue of Jesus being removed from a Midlands church will have a new home.

Red Bank Baptist church Pastor Jeff Wright says the statue will be moved to a local church but would not specify where.

According to multiple reports the statue along with sculptures depicting the life of Jesus were deemed quote, “catholic in nature by the Church’s congregation.”

Pastor Wright told ABC Columbia last week that Catholicism had nothing to do with the decision.

Share

Related

High stakes, tense talks, burning questions over T...
Man accused of illegally recording girls showering...
Free summer meals program
USC Political Science Professor Previews Primary E...

To get alerts for breaking news, download the ABC Columbia News App for iPhone or Android