Man accused of illegally recording girls showering on Myrtle Beach yacht

A man has been arrested on a voyeurism charge in Myrtle Beach, according to online booking records.

William Richard Hilliard, 49, of Cherryvale, N.C., is accused of recording young girls who were showering on his yacht, according to testimony during a bond hearing Monday afternoon.

He was booked into the Myrtle Beach jail on Monday around 2 p.m.

A Myrtle Beach police report, which says the incident occurred at 8211 Marina Parkway, lists the victims as: Three 18-year-old girls, 20-year-old girl, a 19-year-old and three juveniles.

The mother of one of the victims spoke during the hearing and said she believes he has been doing this for years. Hilliard has no prior criminal history, according to the judge during the hearing.

“He is a dangerous man. He has done this for years. This is his first offense getting caught,” she said.

She said her daughter and the other victims are very concerned about their safety because Hilliard is a member of their community.

“Every one of these young girls…. he took something away from.” — Nick Papantonis WPDE (@NickPapantonis) June 11, 2018



After an emotional bond hearing, the judge set Hilliard’s bond at $50,000 and said he is to have no contact with the victims or their families, and he cannot be alone with any women who are not immediate family members.

WSOC TV, our ABC sister station in Charlotte, spoke to the mother of one of Hilliard’s alleged victims. She said she and her daughter were one of several people on Hilliard’s yacht in Myrtle Beach, when they discovered an iPad had been recording girls in the shower.

The mother told WSOC TV they were all able to get off the boat and took the iPad right to police Sunday night.

Hilliard is set to appear again in court on August 24.