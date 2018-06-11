REPORT: Brian Bowen pulls out of NBA Draft

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO) — Former Gamecock Brian Bowen, the centerpiece of last year’s FBI investigation into bribery in college basketball, is pulling out of the NBA Draft according to multiple reports.

Bowen has decided to officially withdraw his name from NBA Draft considerations, but could play for the G League, the developmental ranks of the NBA.

Though Bowen has yet to hire an agent, the NCAA told him on May 30 that he would be ineligible to play for the Gamecocks in the 2018-2019 season because of his connection in to the FBI’s investigation of college basketball.

Bowen was the top recruit who committed to Louisville but exited the program during his first semester on campus, joining the Gamecocks in January.

According to official court documents, Bowen’s family is alleged to have received $100,000 from Adidas as a bribe to convince Bowen to go to Louisville. Bowen was suspended from the Cardinals program, losing his NCAA eligibility in 2017-2018.