Toucan Tuesdays Begin at Riverbanks Zoo

Columbia, S.C. (WOLO)– Riverbanks Zoo’s Toucan Tuesdays start this week.

Riverbanks Zoo and Harvest Hope are teaming up for the summer food drive.

When you bring two cans of food you can get admission for two for the price of one.

There will be a kickoff party for the campaign tomorrow from 9am until 12pm.

For more information go to riverbanks.org.