US Supreme Court refuses to hear Episcopal church case

Rochelle Dean,

Columbia, SC (WOLO) — The US Supreme court is refusing to hear a case from South Carolina churches upset with the Episcopal Church’s decision concerning ownership of property.

Monday the Nation’s highest court denied a request by the Diocese of South Carolina to reverse a decision by the State Supreme Court which ruled last year that the National church owns the church property.

South Carolina’s Episcopal churches broke with The National Denomination in 2012 citing theological issues including the ordination of gay Priests.

Share

Related

Singapore Summit Underway
Arkansas blasts USC, 14-4, ending the Gamecocks...
What to expect at the polls tomorrow
High stakes, tense talks, burning questions over T...

To get alerts for breaking news, download the ABC Columbia News App for iPhone or Android