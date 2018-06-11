US Supreme Court refuses to hear Episcopal church case

Columbia, SC (WOLO) — The US Supreme court is refusing to hear a case from South Carolina churches upset with the Episcopal Church’s decision concerning ownership of property.

Monday the Nation’s highest court denied a request by the Diocese of South Carolina to reverse a decision by the State Supreme Court which ruled last year that the National church owns the church property.

South Carolina’s Episcopal churches broke with The National Denomination in 2012 citing theological issues including the ordination of gay Priests.