What to expect at the polls tomorrow

Columbia, S.C. (WOLO) – Just hours away from the 2018 primary elections which will set the stage for the November elections.

Lines could be long, but the process is quick. It only takes minutes for you to make a difference.

But, with familiar faces on the ballot, experts are predicting a higher voter turnout for these primary elections.

Chris Whitmire, a spokesman with the South Carolina State Election Commission, said, “What we know is that what’s on the ballot drives turnout. We see that in presidential elections where presidents on the ballot, everyone wants to vote for president. That’s when you see the highest turnout in elections it’s 70-75%. Having Governor on the ballot, that can’t hurt.”

Whitmire says the last time the state had a Governor on the ballot the turnout was 27%, significantly higher than normal.

Whitmire also advised, “Educate yourself on the candidate and the offices on the ballot. Know what’s going to be on your ballot.”

Before you head to the polls you need to be sure to have some form of identification, but if you don’t have that Whitmire says, “Your paper non-photo voter registration card, that’s the notification that every voter gets when they register to vote. That will allow that voter who couldn’t get a photo ID to sign an affidavit saying I am who I say I am.”