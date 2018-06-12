8 more suspects arrested in connection with murder of area student athlete

Jewayne Price (photo: Alvin S. Glenn)

Twana Ivery (photo: Alvin S. Glenn)

Thaiyeah Keel (photo: Alvin S. Glenn)

Jordan Myer Jordan Myer (photo: Alvin S. Glenn)

Kenneth Robinson Robinson (Photo: Alvin S. Glenn)









Richland Co., SC (WOLO) — The Richland County Sheriff’s Department tells ABC Columbia news they have arrested 8 additional people in connection with the shooting death of 17 year old student athlete Amon Rice. The Hopkins High school student was shot May 10th in the 200 blo0ck of Greenlake Drive in Hopkins after a verbal dispute turned deadly.

According to authorities, Tuesday 20 year old Jordan Myer, 18 year old Kenneth Robinson, Jr. , 18 year old Jawayne Price, 39 year old Twana Ivery, and 18 year old Thaiyeah Keel are charged with accessory before the fact. In addition, 16 year old Jada Price 16 Amaya Roberts are being charged as adults and face the same charge of accessory before the fact.

all of the suspects are being held at the Alvin S. Glenn Detention Center.

An unidentified 15 year old, considered a minor has been charged with murder and possession of a weapon during a violent crime.

The Richland County Sheriff’s Department have already arrested Shytori Daveport and charged him with murder in the shooting death of Rice. If convicted, Davenport faces 30 years to life in prison.

Authorities tell us the investigation into the shooting death of Amon Rice is ongoing.