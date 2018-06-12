AP: John Warren and Henry McMaster advance to GOP gubernatorial run-off

Columbia, S.C. (WOLO) – The AP is reporting that John Warren and current SC Governor Henry McMaster will face each other in a run-off election for the GOP nomination for Governor.

The run-off election will be held on June 26th.

#BREAKING Henry McMaster and John Warren will advance to a runoff election for the GOP nomination for Governor. Runoff will take place June 26. #SCnews pic.twitter.com/DQ5xknrDaw — Josh Berry (@_joshberry) June 13, 2018