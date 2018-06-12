AP: John Warren and Henry McMaster advance to GOP gubernatorial run-off

Jacqueline Lawson,

Columbia, S.C. (WOLO) – The AP is reporting that John Warren and current SC Governor Henry McMaster will face each other in a run-off election for the GOP nomination for Governor.

The run-off election will be held on June 26th.

