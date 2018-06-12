Byron Gipson elected 5th circuit Solicitor

Columbia, S.C. (WOLO) – According to the Richland County Election Commission, Byron Gipson will serve as the new Solicitor for the 5th District of South Carolina.

Gipson leads incumbent Dan Johnson by more than 40%.

This race was one of the most talked about during this primary season.

Solicitor Johnson’s spending habits were called into question in a Post and Courier article that revealed exotic trips and high priced hotels.

Johnson has denied any wrongdoing and announced he would hire an independent firm to conduct an audit.