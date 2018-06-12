Can Air Get Turned into Gasoline and Solve Global Warming at the Same Time?

A group of scientists from Harvard University and a company called Carbon Engineering say that they have created a process for withdrawing carbon dioxide from the Atmosphere and turning into gasoline. If their claim is true, and it can be done at a reasonable cost, then this could be a major breakthrough in the fight against Climate Change. That’s because human activity has increased the concentration of carbon dioxide in the atmosphere by 40% over the last 150 years. Since carbon dioxide is the most abundant green house gas (it traps heat very well), more of it means a warmer planet. If nothing is done and we continue on with business as usual, this warming will continue with significant consequences.

Here’s link to the complete article: https://www.livescience.com/62784-co2-suck-climate-gasoline-air.html?utm_source=ls-newsletter&utm_medium=email&utm_campaign=20180612-ls