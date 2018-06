Deputies searching for missing man

York County, S.C. (WOLO)- Deputies say they’re searching for a missing man who hasn’t been seen for the last two nights.

Martin Blackhead was last spotted at his home in Raleigh, North Carolina on Sunday, according to officers.

Officials say they found a crashed and abandoned car that belonged to Martin in Catawba, South Carolina.

Blackhead was last seen wearing a purple shirt.

If you have any information call CrimeStoppers at 1-888-Crime-SC.