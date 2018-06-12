‘Four More Years’: Henry McMaster’s Watch Party Erupts With Cheers

Angela Rogers,

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO): The room was buzzing, packed with people hooting and hollering in celebration.
Henry McMaster got off the stage after saying everyone should get ready because in two weeks when he goes up against John Warren in a runoff, he needs his supporters to come out to the polls again.
McMaster cited his history with low unemployment rates, thousands of new jobs and all the new businesses coming to South Carolina. A representative with McMasters team said they had great energy on the tour bus and they are excited to get out there and meet more South Carolinians.
The party is still going at the Vista Union and it is not going to be slowing down for the next two weeks for the McMaster campaign.
