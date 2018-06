Grayson Greiner recalled by Tigers

DETROIT (WOLO) — Former Gamecock Grayson Greiner was recalled from Triple-A Toledo Tuesday by the Detroit Tigers, according to the team.

Tigers catcher James McCann is still out sick, so the Tigers brought up the former Blythewood and Gamecock star to add depth to the position.

Greiner spent a month with the MLB team and went 7-for-30 in eight games.