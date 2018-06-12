Irmo’s Dustin Johnson seeks second major title at US Open

SUFFOLK COUNTY, NEW YORK (WOLO) — Dutch Fork grad Dustin Johnson is playing his best golf right now.

The Irmo native, coming off a six-stroke win at the St. Jude Classic, is the new #1 golfer in the world and he’s fully healthy, something he couldn’t claim last season after falling down stairs at his rental property in Augusta, Ga. during Masters week.

On Thursday, Johnson tees off with Tiger Woods and the #2 golfer in the world, Justin Thomas.

“I think it’s going to be fun,” said Johnson at a press conference Tuesday. “I like playing with Tiger. We’ll have a big gallery out there, and it will be a lot of fun on Thursday afternoon.”

Johnson is going for his second major title. His first came two years ago at the US Open, Oakmont. With a win this weekend, DJ would become just the 22nd player in the history of golf to win multiple US Opens.