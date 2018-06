Orangeburg Man Arrested in Woman’s Death

Orangeburg Co., S.C. (WOLO)– Orangeburg Co. Sheriff Leroy Ravenel says West Frederick is charged with the murder of Stephanie Robinson.

Investigators say on Saturday morning deputies responded to a home on Mels Ct. and saw Robinson laying on the ground next to a grey Oldsmobile.

Deputies say she suffered a gunshot wound to the head.

Investigators did not reveal Fredrick’s relationship to Robinson.