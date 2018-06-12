Primary Day in South Carolina

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)–It is primary day in South Carolina and voters have been headed to the polls.

Polls are open 7am-7pm.

Chris Whitmire, a spokesman with the South Carolina State Election Commission, said, “What we know is that what’s on the ballot drives turnout. We see that in presidential elections where presidents on the ballot, everyone wants to vote for president. That’s when you see the highest turnout in elections it’s 70-75%. Having Governor on the ballot, that can’t hurt.”

Whitmire says the last time the state had a Governor on the ballot the turnout was 27%, significantly higher than normal.

Whitmire also advised, “Educate yourself on the candidate and the offices on the ballot. Know what’s going to be on your ballot.”

Before you head to the polls you need to be sure to have some form of identification, but if you don’t have that Whitmire says, “Your paper non-photo voter registration card, that’s the notification that every voter gets when they register to vote. That will allow that voter who couldn’t get a photo ID to sign an affidavit saying I am who I say I am.”